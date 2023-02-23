Home World Von der Leyen in Palermo pays tribute to Falcone and to the victims of the mafia
As soon as she arrived in Palermo, the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, honored the memory of Giovanni Falcone, Francesca Morvillo and the victims of the 1992 mafia attack in Capaci. Tomorrow, February 23, he will hold a…

