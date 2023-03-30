Explain that the relationship between Europe and the Chinese “It is one of the most intricate and important in the world. And how we handle it will determine ours future prosperity economic and for the national security“. But he also specifies that “our relationships are unbalanced and increasingly influenced from the distortions created by the Chinese state capitalist system” and that therefore “we must rebalance these relations on the basis of transparency, predictability and reciprocity”. There strategy of Europe against the Chinese is at the center of the intervention of the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin his speech on relationships with 27 with Beijing at the Mercator Institute for China Studies and the European Policy Center in Brussels, in view of the trip that will take you to China next week, together with the French president Emmanuel Macron. A relationship, the one with Beijing, which is “clear” has become “more distant and more difficult in recent years. For a long time – he says from the Leyen – we are witnessing a deliberate tightening of the global strategic positioning of the Chinese” and does not hide his concern “for what is behind” the return of Chinese “on the global stage. The definition of a European strategy towards the Chinesethe definition of what success is, must start from one assessment sober than our current ones relations and the strategic intentions of the Chinese. Our relationship with China is far too important – she underlines – to be put at risk, by failing to clearly establish the conditions per an interaction very much“.

“We need to strengthen the institutions and systems in which countries can compete and cooperate and from which they benefit. That’s why it’s vital importance ensure stability diplomatic and open lines of communication with the Chinese. I don’t think it is feasible – nor in Europe’s interest – to disengage from the Chinese. Our relationships aren’t black and white, and neither can our response. This is why we need to focus on de-risking, not de-risking decoupling (de-coupling)”. And this, continues the president of the Commission, “is one of the reasons why I will be visiting soon Beijing together with the president Macron. Handle this relation and having an open and frank exchange with our Chinese counterparts is a key part of what I would call reducing the risk through the diplomacy of our relations with China,” he specified.

While remembering that Europe she will never be “shy” in raising the issues that Bruxelles considers “worrying”, the president of the Commission is convinced it is necessary “to leave room for a discussion on a partnership more ambitious and how we can make the competition fairer and more disciplined. And more generally, we have to think about how we can work together in a way productive in the global system in the future and on what challenges. There are some islands of opportunity on which we can build – specified von der Leyen -. Take climate change and nature protection. I warmly welcome the leading role played by Chinese in securing the historic agreement Kunming-Montreal on global biodiversity. Just a few weeks ago, the Chinese she was also an active actor in theglobal agreement to protect the biodiversity in international waters. In a moment of conflicts e global tensionsthese are remarkable diplomatic achievements, on which the Chinese e the EU they worked together. We look forward to working together in the same spirit ahead of the Cop28 before the end of the year. This shows what can be done when interests align. It shows that diplomacy can still work, whether it’s pandemic preparedness, nuclear non-proliferation or global financial stability.”

In addition to the economy and collaboration on topics that are common ground, the issue of human rights also remains in the foreground. “The serious violations that occur in the Xinjiang they are cause for greatness worry, as indicated in the recent report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The way the Chinese respect the obligations international in the field of human rights will be another test of how – and how much – we can cooperate with the Chinese. Just like the Chinese he escalated his military position – has continued from the Leyen – has also stepped up its policies of disinformation e coercion economic and commercial. This is a deliberate policy that targets others villages to ensure that respect Well yes I agree“. To give an example, the president of the EU Commission cites the case of the opening of an office of Taiwan a Vilniusto whom Beijing reacted “by adopting measures of retaliation against the Lithuania and other European companies. We have seen this with boycotts popular against clothing brands for speaking out about human rights or with sanctions against MPs, officials and academic institutions for their grip on the actions of the Chinese. We have seen that member states are increasingly having to deal with Chinese activities in their societies which are not tolerable.”

Central to the European strategy is also the awareness of Chinese to aspire to become the most powerful nation in the world, as Xi himself has stated. The range of action of China, continued von der Leyen, “extends to all continents and at institutions globaland his ambitions they are greater. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, is the largest lender to developing countries. And its candies economicindustrial and military” prevents us from believing that “the Chinese itself is still a developing country. Von der Leyen recalls that last October it was the same “president Xi Jinping to tell the Communist Party Congress that by 2049 he wants China to become a world leader in ‘national strength and international influence’. Or to put it in simpler terms: essentially, he wants the Chinese you become the most powerful nation in the world. Give hers size e global influenceit is good that the Chinese economy finally reopened after Covid-19. And it is good that our citizens, our businesses and our diplomats may have trade again. Why the comprehension mutual begins by talking to each other”, he concludes.

Per from the Leyen it is crucial that a strong European policy for the Chinese it must be based “on strong coordination between the Member States and the EU institutions and on the will to avoid the ‘divide and conquer’ tactics that we know we have to face”. And in the course of his speech he also returns to the closeness between Beijing e Mosca, on the day the Chinese government says it is ready for more military exchanges with Russia. “Far from being disheartened by the heinous and illegal invasion of Ukraine, the President Xi maintains his “friendship without limits” with the Russia Of Putin. But there has been a change of dynamics in the relationships between Chinese e Russia. The visit clearly revealed that the Chinese sees in the weakness of Putin a way to increase one’s influence on Russia. And it is clear that the balance of power in this relationship – which for most of the last century has favored the Russia – has now reversed,” he said from the Leyenalso recalling the same concept of “subjection” of the Russia at the Chinese reaffirmed by public opinion of Mosca the day after the diplomatic visit of Xi. “The most eloquent words were those pronounced by the President Xi towards Putin on the steps outside the Kremlin, when he said: “Right now there are changes that have not been seen for 100 years. And we are driving these changes together,” he recalled from the Leyen.