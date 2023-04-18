Von der Leyen on China: “Turning your back on it is not appropriate”

“Turning your back on China is not appropriate and it is not in our interest. Europe must row towards an elimination of the risks that characterize relations with Beijing but without disengaging» said the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaking on relations between the EU and China in the Eurochamber.

«The Chinese Communist Party has set aside the policy that has characterized the country in recent years, as in the case of Taiwan» explained von der Leyen, underlining the need for a «European strategy and emphasizing how we must not close our eyes even on the violation of rights”.

“Even if we increasingly have this attitude of rivals, we must not stop talking to China. Collaboration with China to solve major global problems should not be rejected just because China is not a democracy. For example, the debt of emerging countries, there are more than 40 countries drowning in excess debt and climate change, billions of people affected are forcing us to work together more than ever. China has more coal than the whole world combined and is the main creditor of emerging countries: from a debt and climate point of view, there is no solution to these problems without China‘s participation and collaboration”, declared the High EU representative for foreign and security policy, Josep Borrell, in the plenary debate on relations between the EU and China.