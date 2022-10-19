It comes when the price of gas has fallen below 110 euros per Kw / h, recording a further decrease of 2.85% by the speech, during the plenary session of the European Parliament, by the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, who he spoke of the energy crisis currently underway in Europe by linking it to the ongoing war in Ukraine: «We will protect Europeans from the other war that Putin is waging his war on our energy. I know Europeans are worried. Worried about inflation, about energy bills, about the winter. The best response to Putin’s gas blackmail is European unity and solidarity. In this spirit, the Commission yesterday agreed on a solid legislative framework to tackle the energy crisis, ”she said. Then followed by a “reproach” to those who thought of competing in August: “Instead of competing with each other, Europeans should buy gas together. For this we will buy gas together at EU level. The aggregation of demand will be mandatory for at least 15% of the volumes needed to fill gas storage. And the companies involved can form a gas purchasing consortium. We do this because we have learned the lesson. We literally saw in August, at the height of the filling season, how the Member States competed with each other and prices went up. We can certainly be smarter than that. So pooling our demand is a must “

“Compared to last September 2021, Russia cut 80% of its gas supply to us this September. And Europe has been able to compensate. Trusted partners like the United States and Norway have stepped up their supplies ». The intent is to no longer be blackmailed from an energy point of view, becoming independent. “We have increased our savings and filled our stocks. We can all be proud of that. But resisting Russian energy coercion comes at a price. European households have seen gas bills skyrocket. And our companies are struggling to maintain competitiveness “

The president of the Commission also spoke of the need to implement the Repower Eu, the mechanism to help countries cope with the energy crisis, but “also of other instruments on which the Commission will make proposals. We must give all Member States the opportunity to prepare for the future ”.

Not only that, but Von der Leyen also spoke about the situation of the conflict in Ukraine, commenting on the attacks on civil infrastructures, in particular on power plants, which yesterday left almost 1000 countries in the dark. “Russia’s targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially power grids, are marking a new chapter in an already cruel war. The international order is clear. These are war crimes! Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructures with the clear aim of removing water, electricity and heating from men, women and children as winter approaches are acts of sheer terror. And we have to call it as such. This is the time to stay on course. We will support Ukraine for as long as necessary “