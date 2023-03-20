The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron was voted in confidence in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Source: Profimedia

Today, the government faces two no-confidence votes in the National Assembly after using a controversial article of the Constitution to “bypass” the Lower House of Parliament and adopt the reform of the pension system.

Around 278 MPs voted in support of the first motion of no confidence in the Government and they lacked only nine votes.

Analysts say that the outcome of the vote is a relief for Macron because, if he had been voted no-confidence, it would have led to the fall of power and the repeal of the draft law according to which the retirement age would have been raised from 62 to 64.

Immediately after the announcement of the voting results, MPs from the far-left Undefeated France party shouted “resignation” to Prime Minister Elizabeth Born and raised banners with the slogan “See you on the streets”.

The second initiative for a vote of no confidence in the Government was submitted by the far-right National Movement party, and analysts point out that it will not be adopted because other opposition parties have announced that they will not support it.

After the adoption of the disputed draft law, there were violent riots in France and unions announced the strengthening of strikes.

According to the latest polling results of the “Elbae” agency, two-thirds of the French support the fall of the government.

The results of other polls also indicate that Macron’s popularity is at its lowest level since 2018/2019. when there were current protests by “Yellow Vests” due to the fuel tax increase.

Strikes at refineries across France have entered their 13th day. The largest unions in France announced a new, ninth strike and protests on Thursday, March 23.

SRNA