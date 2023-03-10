Starting today you can vote and thus give your support to your favorite artists facing the XV Anniversary of the MIN Awards. you have until March 22 to make you listen in www.premiosmin.com.

If yours is independent music, you cannot miss the opportunity to participate in the public vote for the MIN Awards, organized by the Independent Phonographic Union. With your votes you will help the fifteen most voted names in each categoryof which later a expert jury will choose the five finalists.

In all the files of the artists you will be able to consult all the information about their trajectory and their current moment. You can vote in all categories except three: Best Album –in which the expert jury will be the one who chooses the best album taking into account all musical styles–, Best Design –which will have a jury specialized in this professional discipline– and the Mario Pacheco Honor Award, which is awarded by UFI members and which this year will go to the singer, writer, actress and composer Christina Rosenvinge, winner of the National Prize for Current Music in 2018. The jury highlights her “career surrounded by nuances and changes in which she has always shown great support and confidence in independent labels.” Rosenvinge, for his part, comments that “It is an honor for me to receive the MIN Mario Pacheco award. And above all it is a joy to be part of the most indomitable and non-conformist Spanish popular music scene, which is that of independent labels” .

The awards ceremony of this XV Edition will take place on May 17 at the Auditorium Palma de Mallorca. But remember that first it is important that you give your support to the artists who make your life the most happy. And for that you can visit www.premiosmin.com and vote for them.

