BRUSSELS – The computers and telephones seized a week ago ad Antonio Panzeri, Francesco Giorgi and above all to the parliamentary assistants affected by the investigation (none of them, however, is under investigation) are beginning to speak. And they confirm to the Belgian magistrates what they were certain of: it was Giorgi who directed, probably on behalf of Panzeri, the most delicate votes on Qatar and Morocco.
See also Outbreaks in five provinces on the first day of Chinese New Year, 72 medium and high risk areas across the country | CCP virus | NTDTV Chinese Online