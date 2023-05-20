Vouchers for holidays in Serbia 2023 | Info

After this year’s first quota of 100,000 vouchers for subsidized vacations has been distributed, there is a possibility that the state will activate another 100,000 within a few months.

After this year’s first quota of 100,000 subsidized holiday vouchers was distributed and practically burst into flames in two days in January, now there is a possibility for the state to activate a new 100,000. This was officially discussed about two months ago, when it was also mentioned that new vouchers could be expected by June at the latest. At that time, many people, who are just planning to rest in Serbia, wondered if they had the right to state incentives, which amounted to 5,000 dinars first, and then 15,000 dinars.

For years, the state has been subsidizing vacations in Serbia. There are several key conditions, they are very clear, and the procedure has not changed. Eight groups of citizens have the right to vacation vouchers, and among them are the old and the young.

pensioners

unemployed

beneficiaries of a special allowance

rights to the care of another person

employed persons whose income does not exceed 70,000 dinars

war invalids

holders of agricultural holdings

students

What are the conditions?

Voucher application requirements should not change. The first is that the application must be submitted no later than 30 days before the start of the arrangement, as well as that the necessary documentation must be submitted in person. Also, it is important that each registered user checks the accuracy of the specified data on the spot, since subsequent complaints are not accepted.. What was changed last time is that i people older than 65 who are not pensioners can participate in the allocation of vouchers.

The voucher can be used:

for accommodation services

in catering establishments outside the city, municipality, or place of residence, as well as the place of study of the voucher user for at least five nights

Voucher value it was initially 5,000 dinars, and later 15,000 dinars, and the stated amount represents the maximum amount of fundswhich the user can use once during the calendar year for the subsidized use of accommodation services in catering facilities, regardless of the value of the provided accommodation service.

What documents are required?

The completed application and accompanying documentation are submitted at the counters of the Post of Serbia, a to registered citizens who have acquired the right to a voucher, the departmental Ministry of Tourism and Youth delivers vouchers via post to their home address. Along with the application, the form of which can be found on the website of the Post of Serbia, is necessary attach an identity card or passport, confirmation of reservationas well as the corresponding certificate of acquisition of rights, such as the original of the pension check or the decision on the realized right to a pension, which are made available for inspection.

Employees with incomes that do not exceed 70,000 dinars, monthly, they attach the original certificate of employment and salary paid in the month preceding the month in which the application is submitted, and students attach the original certificate of student status. The application will be recorded with the exact date and time of submission.

Number of voucher applications is limited by the available budget funds and the ranking of applications will be based on the date and time of receipt at the counter of JP “Pošta Srbije”. To registered persons, who have acquired the right to a voucher, the Ministry, through JP “Pošta Srbije”, delivers the vouchers, personally to the address, by registered mail.

The voucher, in addition to the basic elements and the name of the catering establishment for which the reservation was made, contains printed information about the voucher user (name, surname, address, JMBG). Those older than 65, who do not have a pension, attach a signed statement that they are not entitled to a pension, on a form that can also be downloaded from the website of the Post of Serbia, while the others are not required to provide proof. Subsidized use of accommodation services in catering facilities cannot be provided at the place of residence, and students cannot use it at the place of study either.

