Vremenska prognoza Monday 14 August 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Today in Serbia it will be sunny and warm, maximum daily temperature up to 34 degrees.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. The wind is weak from the east and south-east, moderate south-east in the maritime and Danube regions. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 19°C, maximum from 31°C to 34°C. Dry in the evening.

White City: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. Wind weak to moderate southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 33°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. Wind weak northeast. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 33°C.

Užice region: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 15°C, maximum from 31°C to 33°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and up to 26°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. Wind weak from the east and south-east, moderate south-east in southern Banat. Pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 17°C, maximum from 32°C to 34°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. Wind weak to moderate southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 17°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 33°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 17°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 33°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday mostly sunny and hot, but with the development of clouds during the day, which in the afternoon and at the end of the day can lead to the rare occurrence of short-term local showers with thunder. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 15°C to 22°C, maximum from 31°C to 34°C. Dry in the evening. Until the end of the week, very warm and mostly sunny, but with the development of clouds during the day on Wednesday and Thursday with less frequent occurrence of short-term local showers with thunder. Maximum temperatures above 30°C, but not over 35°Caccording to today’s forecast.

