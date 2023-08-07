Vremenska prognoza Monday 7 August 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Today in Serbia it will be fresher with possible showers, maximum daily temperature up to 25 degrees.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia: On Monday, significantly fresher than average with sunny intervals and variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain occasionally. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, maximum from 21°C to 25°C. Dry in the evening.

White City: On Monday, it will be cooler than average with some sunny intervals and variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 15°C, and the maximum is 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Monday, it will be cooler than average with some sunny intervals and variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, and maximum around 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Monday, much fresher than average with variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain occasionally. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Morning temperature from 12°C to 15°C, maximum from 20°C to 22°C. Dry in the evening. In Zlatibor and Tara, it is cold with short-term rain and only about 15°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Monday, much fresher than average with few sunny intervals and variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain occasionally. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Monday, much fresher than average with few sunny intervals and variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, and maximum around 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Monday, much fresher than average with few sunny intervals and variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, and maximum around 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday cold morning, and mostly sunny during the day with weak daytime cloud development and warmer than on Monday. Wind weak north and northeast. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 8°C to 14°C, maximum from 24°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. On Wednesday sunny with a very fresh morning, but during the day a little warmer than on Tuesday. In the second half of the week, it will be sunny and warmer according to today’s forecast.

