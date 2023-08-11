Vremenska prognoza petak 11 avgust 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Today in Serbia it will be warmer than on Thursday, the maximum daily temperature up to 28 degrees.

Serbia: On Friday after a fresh morning, mostly sunny during the day in northern areas and a little warmer than Thursday, but still below average for this time of year. In the western, central and southern regions there will be daytime cloud development with a smaller chance of short-term rain in the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest, moderate in the Timočka Krajina. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C, maximum from 25°C to 28°C. Dry in the evening.

White City: Mostly sunny on Friday with some clouds in the morning and a little warmer than Thursday, but still below average for this time of year. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, and maximum around 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Friday, sunny periods with moderate cloudiness. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Friday after a fresh morning, during the day sunny periods with daily cloud development and a smaller chance for short-term rain in the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 14°C, maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny intervals with the development of clouds and a smaller chance for short-term rain and a maximum of 21°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Friday after a fresh morning, mostly sunny during the day and a little warmer than Thursday, but still below average for this time of year. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimaverage morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, maximum from 26°C to 28°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Mostly sunny on Friday and a little warmer than Thursday, but still below average for this time of year. Wind weak northwest. The minimum temperature is 13°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 28°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Mostly sunny on Friday and a little warmer than Thursday, but still below average for this time of year. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, and maximum around 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Saturday after a fresh morning, mostly sunny during the day and a little warmer than Friday. There will be few clouds in the southeast of Serbia. The temperature returns to the average range. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 16°C, maximum from 27°C to 30°C. Dry in the evening. On Sunday and at the beginning of next week, the temperature continues to rise with heat in all regions with daily temperatures above 30°C, but not over 35°C according to today’s forecast.

