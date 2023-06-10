Vremenska prognoza Saturday 10 June 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 13°C to 17°C, and the maximum from 26°C to 29°C.

Serbia: On Saturday, warm and unstable with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day and the possible appearance of short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters are possible, with a greater chance in the southwest and south of Serbia. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 26°C to 29°C. Rain is possible in the evening in the west and south of Serbia.

White City: On Saturday, warm and unstable with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day and the possible appearance of short-term local showers. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 17°C, maximum around 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Saturday, warm and unstable with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day and the possible occurrence of short-term local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 28°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Saturday, warm and unstable with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day and the appearance of short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters with hail are possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Rain is possible in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, the development of clouds with local showers. Temperature up to 22°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Saturday, warm and unstable with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day and the possible appearance of short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 16°C, and maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Saturday, warm and unstable with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day and the possible appearance of short-term local showers. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Saturday, warm and unstable with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day and the possible appearance of short-term local showers. Wind weak northwest. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Sunday changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters are also possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening. On Monday fresher with occasional rain in the central and southern regions, and dry in the north. Tuesday mostly dry in the north, and local showers are possible in the afternoon in other areas. From Wednesday slightly warmer, but changeable and unstable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder.

