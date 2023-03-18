Today in Serbia the minimum morning temperature will be from -5°C to 2°C, and the maximum from 10°C in Negotin to 17°C in the west of Serbia.

Source: Mondo/U. Arsic

Serbia: Light frost on Saturday morning, and mostly sunny and warmer during the day than on Friday. There will be few clouds in the extreme southeast of Serbia, and a little more cloudiness only in Negotinska Krajina. The wind is weak from the east and south-east, moderate to strong in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -5°C to 2°C, and maximum from 10°C in Negotin to 17°C in the west of Serbia. Clear in the evening.

White City: Mostly sunny and warmer than Friday on Saturday. Moderate southeasterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature around 2°C in the center, 0°C on the outskirts of the city, and maximum up to 16°C. Clear in the evening.

Niš: On Saturday morning, light ground frost, and during the day sunny and warmer than on Friday. Wind weak northeast and east. Pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature around -1°C, and maximum up to 15°C. Clear in the evening.

Užice region: Frost on Saturday morning, and mostly sunny and warmer during the day than Friday. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -5°C to -2°C, and maximum from 15°C to 17°C. Sunny and warmer in Zlatibor and Tara, up to 12°C at 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon.

Vojvodina: Light frost on Saturday morning, and mostly sunny and warmer during the day than on Friday. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 0°C, and maximum from 14°C in the south of Banat to 16°C in the west of Vojvodina. Clear in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Saturday morning, light frost on the ground, and during the day sunny and warmer than on Friday. Wind weak to moderate southeast and east. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is -1°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 16°C. Clear in the evening.

Subotica: On Saturday morning, light frost on the ground, and during the day sunny and warmer than on Friday. Wind weak to moderate southeast and east. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is -1°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 16°C. Clear in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Sunday mostly sunny with a further increase in temperature that will reach 20°C in some places in western and central Serbia. During the afternoon and evening moderate cloudiness comes from the west. The wind is weak from the east and south-east, moderate to strong in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -3°C to 5°C, and maximum from 14°C in Negotin in the south to 20°C in the west of Serbia. Dry in the evening. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday relatively warm with variable cloud cover with sunny periods and a chance for some rain between Tuesday and Wednesday and on Wednesday in central and southern areas. From Thursday sunny and even warmer.

