Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 21 June 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 12°C to 20°C, and the maximum from 30°C to 35°C in the southwest of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

Serbia: Sunny on Wednesday and even warmer than Wednesday. It will be sunny, very warm and steamy with temperatures around or slightly above 32°C. Wind weak variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 20°C, and maximum from 30°C to 35°C in southwest Serbia. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

White City: Sunny and very warm on Wednesday. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 20°C, maximum around 33°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

Niš: Sunny and very warm during the day on Wednesday. Wind weak northwesterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 32°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

Užice region: Sunny and very warm on Wednesday. Wind weak from the north or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 32°C to 33°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. Sunny and warm in Zlatibor and Tara, around 28°C at 1000m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Wednesday, mostly sunny and very warm during the day with the development of weak transitory clouds during the day. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 32°C to 33°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Wednesday, mostly sunny and very warm with the development of weak passing clouds. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 18°C, maximum around 33°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

Subotica: On Wednesday, mostly sunny and very warm with the development of weak passing clouds. Wind weak southeast, then southwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 17°C, maximum around 33°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Thursday sunny and hot. It will be very warm and steamy with temperatures around or slightly above 33°C. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 20°C, and maximum from 31°C to 35°C in southwest Serbia. Dry and warm in the evening. Friday will be the hottest day of the week. It will be sunny, sultry with high temperatures with maximum temperatures reaching 36-37°C in some places. For the weekend and on Monday changeable cloudy with frequent occurrence of rain and thunder showers with significantly lower and more pleasant temperatures.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

