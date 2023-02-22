Minimum temperature from 0°C in Požega to 7°C in Belgrade, and maximum from 15°C to 18°C.

Today in Serbia no significant change, mostly sunny with few clouds and significantly warmer than average. Wind weak from the north and northwest, moderate in the Timočka Krajina. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 0°C in Požega to 7°C in Belgrade, and maximum from 15°C to 18°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 3°C to 9°C.

In Belgrade sunny and significantly warmer than average. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 7°C, and maximum up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

In Niš sunny and significantly warmer than average. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 2°C, and maximum up to 18°C. Dry in the evening.

In the Užice region mostly sunny with few clouds and significantly warmer than average. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 0°C to 4°C, and maximum from 15°C to 17°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, it is sunny and warm for this time of year, with a temperature in the afternoon of around 10°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina no significant change, mostly sunny with few clouds and significantly warmer than average. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 2°C to 6°C, and maximum from 15°C to 17°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 4°C to 8°C.

In Novi Sad sunny with few coasts and significantly warmer than average. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 4°C, and maximum around 16°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 8°C.

In Subotica sunny and significantly warmer than average. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 4°C, and maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 7°C.

The weather for the next days

On Thursday warm with moderate cloudiness with sunny intervals. Moderate south and southeast wind, stronger in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 0°C to 8°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. In the night towards Friday, cloud cover is possible with less frequent occurrence of short-term rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 3°C to 9°C. On Friday warm and changeable cloudy with possible short-term rain. On Saturday clouds with rain, and in the north of Serbia in the afternoon cooling. On Sunday significantly colder with rain, sleet and snow according to today’s forecast.

