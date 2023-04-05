Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from -1°C to 2°C, and the maximum from 2°C in the west and south of Serbia to 7°C in the north of Vojvodina and in Negotin.

Source: Mondo / Uroš Arsić

Serbia: Very cold for this time of year and cloudy with sleet and snow. It will only rain in the Timok Krajina, while dry weather is expected in the north of Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 2°C, and maximum from 2°C in the west and south of Serbia to 7°C in the north of Vojvodina and in Negotin. Light sleet and snow in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 0°C to 4°C.

White City: Cloudy and very cold for this time of year with occasional sleet and snow. Another 5 cm of snow is possible, which will melt on the road. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 4°C. Light sleet in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 2°C.

Niš: Cloudy and very cold for this time of year with occasional sleet and snow. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 4°C. Light sleet in the evening.

Užice region: Very cold for this time of year and cloudy with sleet and snow. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 0°C, and maximum from 2°C to 3°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cold with snow and up to -2°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Cold for this time of year and cloudy. Dry in the north of Vojvodina, and rain, sleet and snow in the south. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 1°C, and maximum from 4°C in the south to 7°C in the north of Vojvodina. Light rain and sleet in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 1°C to 3°C.

Novi Sad: Cloudy and cold for this time of year with some sleet, but most of the day will be dry. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature -1°C, and maximum around 5°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 2°C.

Subotica: Cloudy and cold for this time of year with mostly dry weather. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum temperature is around 6°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 3°C.

The weather for the next days: Slightly higher temperature on Thursday, but still significantly colder than average. During the day, it will be mostly cloudy with some rain and sleet in the central and southern regions, and dry with short sunny intervals in the north of Serbia. The wind is weak to moderate from the north and northwest, stronger in the Timočka Krajina. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -2°C to 2°C, and maximum from 5°C in the south of Serbia to 9°C in the north of Vojvodina and Negotin. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 1°C to 4°C.

On Friday and for the weekend, cloudy with occasional rain with a slightly higher temperature, but still colder than average for the beginning of April. It will snow occasionally on the mountains, and there may be sleet in the lower areas.

