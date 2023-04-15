Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 8°C, and maximum from 14°C in the north to 20°C in the south of Serbia.

On Saturday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating sunny and short-term rainy intervals with possible local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 8°C, and maximum from 14°C in the north to 20°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C.

White City: On Saturday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating cloudy and sunny intervals with possible short-term rain or local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature 8°C, maximum up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

Niš: On Saturday, relatively warm and changeable cloudy weather with alternating cloudy and sunny intervals with possible short-term rain. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature 6°C, maximum up to 19°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Saturday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating sunny and short-term rainy intervals with possible local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 7°C, and maximum from 15°C to 17°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with occasional rain and a maximum of 10°C at 1000

mv.

VOJVODINA: On Saturday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating sunny and short-term rainy intervals with possible local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 6°C, and maximum from 14°C in the north to 17°C in the south of Vojvodina. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 p.m

9°C do 11°C.

Novi Sad: On Saturday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating cloudy and sunny intervals with brief rain. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum is 16°C. Rain is possible in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

Subotica: On Saturday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating cloudy and sunny intervals with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 4°C, and the maximum is 14°C. Rain is possible in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

Weather for the next days: On Sunday, slightly fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. Short sunny intervals are possible. Wind weak from the north, east, or changing direction. Pressure around normal in the north and slightly below normal in the south. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C in the north to 17°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in the evening

in some places. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C.

On Monday, fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will be few brief sunny intervals. On Tuesday and Wednesday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain, but also sunny intervals.

