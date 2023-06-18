Vremenska prognoza za 18. jun 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

Today in Serbia the cloudiness that was above our area gradually moved further east with stabilization of weather conditions. During the day, dry, mostly sunny and warmer weather is expected in all regions with the daily development of cloudiness in the central, eastern and southern regions.

ends. Only in the extreme southeast of the country there is a chance for occasional rain during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening, except in the extreme south and southeast of Serbia, where there is less chance of rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 17°C to

21°C.

In Belgrade Sunday will be sunny, dry and warmer than Saturday. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 27°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 21°C.

In Niš on Sunday partly cloudy with possible light rain at times. Most of the day may remain dry. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 24°C. Occasional rain is possible in the evening.

In the Užice region on Sunday, mostly sunny, dry and warmer with the development of daytime cloudiness during the day. Wind light to moderate northerly or variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 15°C, and maximum from 24°C to 25°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, mostly sunny, dry and warmer with the development of clouds and about 20°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina on sunday sunny, dry and warmer during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwest and north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 15°C, and maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 21°C.

In Novi Sad sunny, dry and warmer on sunday. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 27°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 21°C.

In Subotica sunny, dry and warmer on sunday. Wind weak to moderate northwest and north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 27°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 20°C.

The weather for the next days

On Monday, the trend of rising temperatures will continue in all regions due to the penetration of very warm air originating from the north of Africa. It will be sunny and warm with temperatures around or slightly below 30°C. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 17°C, and maximum from 27°C to 30°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 23°C. During the next week, the weather will get warmer every day. It will be sunny, steamy and very warm with maximum temperatures that can reach 36-37°C in some places in the second half of next week.

