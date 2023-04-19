Vremenska prognoza za 19 april | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Wednesday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain and possible short-term local showers. There will also be sunny periods. The temperature is slightly below average. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. Mostly dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to

12°C.

White City: On Wednesday, changeable cloudy weather with brief rain. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 16°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

Niš: On Wednesday cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Wednesday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain and possible short-term local showers. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with occasional rain and up to 9°C at 1000 m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: On Wednesday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain and possible short-term local showers. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. Mostly dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 11°C.

Novi Sad: On Wednesday cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum around 16°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

Subotica: On Wednesday cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

Weather for the next days: On Thursday, there will be more sunny hours with the development of clouds during the day with less chance of short-term rain in some places. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 8°C, and maximum from 16°C to 19°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 13°C. On Friday and for the weekend, it will get warmer with longer sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day and with less frequent occurrence of short-term rain or some local downpours.

