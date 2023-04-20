Home » Vremenska prognoza za 20 april | Vremenska prognoza
by admin
Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 9°C, and maximum from 17°C in Dimitrovgrad to 21°C in Negotin.

Source: Mondo/U. Arsic

A little warmer on Thursday with more sunny hours and the development of clouds during the day. Dry in most areas, but in the southwest and south of Serbia, short-term rain or local showers are possible in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 9°C, and maximum from 17°C in Dimitrovgrad to 21°C in Negotin. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 13°C.

White City: A little warmer on Thursday with more sunny hours and the development of clouds during the day. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Niš: On Thursday, a little warmer with sunny periods and the development of clouds during the day with less chance of short-term rain in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 6°C, maximum up to 19°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: A little warmer on Thursday with more sunny hours and the development of clouds during the day. In the afternoon, the appearance of short-term rain or some local downpour is possible. Wind weak from the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 6°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, changeable with short-term rain and maximum up to 13°C at 1000 masl.

VOJVODINA: A little warmer on Thursday with longer sunny periods and the development of clouds during the day. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 7°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 12°C.

Novi Sad: A little warmer on Thursday with longer sunny periods and the development of clouds during the day. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 6°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 11°C.

Subotica: A little warmer on Thursday with longer sunny periods and the development of clouds during the day. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 6°C, maximum around 18°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

Weather for the next days: On Friday, longer sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with a smaller chance for short-term rain in some places in the southwest and south of Serbia. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 9°C, and maximum from 17°C to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 13°C.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be a little warmer with longer sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day and with less frequent occurrence of short-term local showers in the afternoon. On Monday and Tuesday, warm, but more unstable weather with a greater chance of passing rain and local showers.

