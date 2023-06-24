Vremenska prognoza za 24 jun | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum morning temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 24°C in the west of Serbia to 28°C in Negotin and Vranje.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

In the night between Friday and Saturday, there will be local showers in the west and north of Serbia. On Saturday, fresher and more pleasant weather with stronger daily cloud development and the appearance of short-term local showers with thunder. There is a greater chance of showers in the afternoon in the southwest and south of Serbia, where local storms with hail and heavy rain are also possible. Wind weak to moderate

Northwestern. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 24°C in the west of Serbia to 28°C in Negotin and Vranje. In the evening, rain and local showers in the central and southern areas. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 22°C.

Belgrade: There will be local showers on the night between Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, fresher and more pleasant weather with variable cloudiness with occasional short-term rain and sporadic local showers. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum temperature is 26°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 22°C.

Niš: Fresher and more pleasant weather on Saturday with variable cloudiness with occasional rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum is 26°C. Rain and local showers are possible in the evening.

Užice region: Fresher and more pleasant weather on Saturday with variable cloudiness with occasional rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 24°C to 26°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cooler with occasional rain and a maximum of around 19°C at 1000m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: There will be local showers in the night between Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, fresher and more pleasant weather with changeable cloudiness with short-term rain and less frequent local showers with thunder. Dry periods will be longer. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 17°C to 19°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 21°C.

Novi Sad: There will be local showers in the night between Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, fresher and more pleasant weather with changeable cloudiness with possible short-term rain. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is 27°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 20°C.

Subotica: There will be local showers in the night between Friday and Saturday. Fresher and more pleasant weather with sunny periods on Saturday. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is 27°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 19°C.

Weather for the following days: On Sunday, pleasant temperature with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals and possible short-term rain and local showers. There is a greater chance of rain in the east and south of Serbia, and a small one in the north, where most of the day would be dry. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 19°C, and maximum from 24°C to 27°C. Rain is possible in the south in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 17°C to

21°C. Warmer on Monday with longer sunny periods and no heat. During the day, showers develop in the east and south of Serbia, where short-term local showers are possible. On Tuesday, sunny and even warmer, and at the end of the day there may be showers in the north of Vojvodina. On Wednesday, local showers will occur less often, and on Thursday it will be sunny and warm, around 30°C.

