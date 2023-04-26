Vremenska prognoza za 26 april | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum temperature from 6°C to 9°C, and maximum from 13°C in Užice to 19°C in Negotin.

On Wednesday in Serbia, it will be fresh and partly cloudy with occasional rain in the western, central and southern regions. In Vojvodina, short-term rain or less frequent local downpours are expected in the middle of the day, while in Timočka Krajina it would be dry with longer sunny periods. Snow is possible on the high mountains above 1600 m above sea level, above all on Kopaonik. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 6°C to 9°C, and maximum from 13°C in Užice to 19°C in Negotin. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 7°C to 11°C.

White City: On Wednesday, fresh and partly cloudy with possible short-term rain. Moderate northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 16°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

Niš: On Wednesday, fresh and cloudy with rain in the first part of the day. Moderate northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum around 16°C. Occasional rain in the evening.

Užice region: On Wednesday fresh and partly cloudy with occasional rain. Snow is possible on the high mountains above 1600 m above sea level. Moderate north and northwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 13°C to 15°C. Dry in the evening. In Zlatibor and Tara, cold with rain and up to 8°C at 1000 m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: On Wednesday, fresher than average and partly cloudy with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day. In the middle of the day, short-term rain is possible in some places or a rarer local shower Wind moderate to stronger northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 15°C in Vršac to 18°C ​​in Sombor. Dry in the evening. Temperature

Novi Sad: On Wednesday, cooler than average and partly cloudy with sunny periods. There is a chance of brief rain. Moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum around 16°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

Subotica: On Wednesday, cooler than average and partly cloudy with sunny periods. Moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 8°C.

The weather for the next days: On Thursday morning cold, and during the day a little warmer than on Wednesday with more sunny hours with weak cloud development during the day. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 7°C, and maximum from 16°C in the south of Serbia to 19°C in Negotin. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 7°C to 11°C. On Friday and for the weekend, longer periods of sunshine with a daily increase in temperature. On Saturday and Sunday, a little more unstable with daily cloud development and possible rare occurrence of short-term local showers.

