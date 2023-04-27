Vremenska prognoza za 27 april | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 6°C, and maximum from 14°C in Dimitrovgrad to 18°C ​​in Negotin and Zaječar.

On Thursday morning, colder, in some places with light frost on the ground. During the day slightly warmer than on Wednesday with more sunny hours with weak cloud development during the day. The temperature is below average for this time of year. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 6°C, and maximum from 14°C in Dimitrovgrad to 18°C ​​in Negotin and Zaječar. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 6°C to 10°C.

Belgrade: Cold on Thursday morning, and during the day a little warmer than on Wednesday with sunny periods with weak cloud development during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 6°C, maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

Niš: On Thursday morning cold, and during the day slightly warmer than on Wednesday with longer sunny periods with weak cloud development during the day. Moderate northwesterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 4°C, maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Thursday morning cold, and during the day a little warmer than on Wednesday with more sunny hours with weak cloud development during the day. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 3°C, and maximum from 16°C to 17°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cold with sunny periods and up to 11°C at 1000

VOJVODINA: Cold on Thursday morning, and during the day a little warmer than on Wednesday, but still below average for this time of year. During the day, dry with more sunny hours with weak daily cloud development. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 5°C, and maximum from 16°C to 17°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature

Novi Sad: On Thursday morning cold, and during the day dry with longer sunny periods with weak cloud development during the day and a little colder than average. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Minimum temperature 3°C, maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

Subotica: On Thursday morning cold, and during the day dry with longer sunny periods with weak cloud development during the day and a little colder than average. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Minimum temperature 4°C, maximum around 16°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 8°C.

The weather for the next days: Cold on Friday morning, in some places with light frost on the ground. Mostly sunny during the day and a little warmer than Thursday. Wind weak from the north or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 6°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C.

Sunny periods on Saturday and Sunday with a further increase in temperature. It will be a little more unstable with the development of clouds during the day and a possible rare occurrence of short-term rain or with some local showers.

