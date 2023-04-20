vučić about a partisan | Sports

The President of Serbia spoke about the Partizan Football Club.

Source: TV Prva/screenshot

On the day it is FK Partizan lost to Čukaricki and remained even further away from the second place, which leads to the Champions League, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke about the problems in that club.

“FC Partizan is in a very bad state. I hope they will accept help to look at the state of their finances and see how we can help with the knowledge to consolidate the club financially, because it is in a very difficult situation. Tens and tens of millions of euros are owed to the state, and there is no tolerance for that. But we are ready to help with our knowledge, as we helped with the license, and to help in other ways, because the club is in a very difficult situation,” said Vučić in a guest appearance on TV Prva.

He praised the work of three clubs – TSC, Čukarica and Vojvodina, and in addition spoke highly of the fact that FK Crvena zvezda settled the entire tax debt to the state.

“I want to praise again in terms of football the three clubs that are making great progress, two are private, Žemberi did an outstanding job in TSC, in Bačka Topola, and in terms of relations with the state, not being in debt, investments. Čukarički also, Vojvodina, which is not a private club and has much less help than Zvezda and Partizan, and it pays back debts. Those three teams are progressing and have a future ahead of them, these are pure things. Zvezda paid 7.3 million euros in football taxes and it is pointless for me to say ‘thank you’ to them, because that is their obligation,” added Vučić.

FK Partizan has in front of him three probably decisive games in the next ten days (against Čukaricki, Crvena zvezda and TSC), in which he practically has no right to defeat, because further failures would eliminate him from the fight for second place.

