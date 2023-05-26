Vučić about the rally “Serbia of Hope” | Info

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that at tomorrow’s “Serbia of Hope” meeting, he will offer new solutions and dialogue with those who think differently.

Vučić said that in democracies not everyone can think the same, but it is normal that these tensions are resolved by elections, as well as that there is a procedure for replacing the president.

“It is necessary to collect the signatures of two-thirds of the people’s deputies. They don’t have it and I told them that I will help them with that, but then there is a referendum and if the people say that they are in favor of removing the president – I am removed. But if the people say that they’re not, then they’re in trouble”Vučić told TV “Pink”.

He believes that the opposition misused the tragedy and called for political protests during the days of mourning, which, he said, will go down in the annals of political dishonor, because this has never happened anywhere in the world.

Vučić stated that he spoke with doctors today and saw the injured from “Vladislav Ribnikar” and Malog Orašje elementary schools, as well as that in the afternoon he received a letter from a group of parents, which he said he would seriously deal with.

“I have to admit that what they wrote is quite close to me,” said Vučić and emphasized that he will try to find the best solution.

A rally of “Serbia of Hope” will be held in Belgrade tomorrow.

(Srna)