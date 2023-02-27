Home World Vučić at a meeting in Brussels | Info
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke from Brussels after a meeting with European Commissioner for Foreign Policy Josep Borella, EU Special Envoy for Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak and Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti.

“We had a difficult meeting, we will have more meetings, on the 18th we should see each other in the territory of North Macedonia, then Mr. Borelj will visit the region. Mr. Kurti was not ready to accept ZSO, I don’t know if he will be in the future. Of all the big stories, nothing special, but the important thing is that we talked. Kurti came with the intention of signing something. It was agreed to continue talking. Any way you turn it, ZSO is in the first place. I’m afraid that’s a catch.” he said.

Vučić pointed out that ZSO is in the first place, whatever it is.

“I saw that there is a campaign against ZSO, tomorrow I will talk about it in detail. They said I came to sign. Let go of the nonsense, since I saw that there is a campaign against ZSO, and I will speak about it tomorrow so that people can see what was signed. There are 22 principles that are of crucial importance for us. If someone doesn’t understand that, then they don’t understand reality. If it occurs to someone to cancel the payment transaction, here I ask how we are going to pay the salaries of doctors and professors.” he said.

Vučić said that someone thought that the signing would take place in one day and emphasized that it does not work that way.

This is a serious process. That’s why I’m going to cancel some foreign policy trips in order to talk to Lajčak and to get ready for 18.”, Vucic said.

