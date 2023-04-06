Home World Vučić on Republika Srpska | Info
Vučić on Republika Srpska

by admin
Vučić on Republika Srpska | Info

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that Serbia always respects the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but that it cannot go against its own people in the Republika Srpska.

Izvor: RTS 1/Screenshot

“We always respect the territorial integrity of BiH, but we cannot go against our people in Republika Srpska,” Vučić told RTS tonight.

He added that he does not understand why Sarajevo will not be part of the “Open Balkans” initiative.

Vučić stated that he had a good conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers, Elmedin Konaković, and that he would like to be able to discuss everything.

Speaking about the results of the recent elections in Montenegro, Vučić pointed out that for him the stories that he overthrew Milo Đukanović with the help of “Putin and Russia” are ridiculous.

Vučić said that Montenegro always has an extended hand to Serbia, as does the newly elected president of that country, Jakov Milatović.

(Srna)

