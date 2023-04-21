Home » Vučić on the elections in the north of Kosovo Info
World

Vučić on the elections in the north of Kosovo Info

by admin
Vučić on the elections in the north of Kosovo Info

The elections on Sunday in four municipalities in the north of the Republic of Kosovo will be a terrible day for democracy, a difficult day for the Serbian people, but also a shame for Europe, the world and the countries of the Quinte, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Source: Anadolija/Miloš Miškov

That will be the day when the shame of Europe and the world will be officially marked, because they organized those elections and are calling them names, said President Aleksandar Vučić in the program “Prva tema” on TV Prva.

Vučić said that Serbs are not participating in those elections because the Union of Serbian Municipalities has not been formed for 10 years, in accordance with the Brussels Agreement.

He pointed out that the Serbs did not leave Kosovo’s institutions because of a whim and because they like barricades, but because the director of the Kosovo Police Directorate for the North, Commander Nenad Đurić, was illegally dismissed, but also because of the introduction of verbal offenses against Serbs, the arrest of Serbs and the daily harassment and provoking of Serbs.

“They shot at Jovanovic, who is guilty because he was carrying pots to the Mitrovica market,” said Vučić.

He pointed out that “for nine years we participated in the institutions under the Brussels Agreement, while Prishtina did not form the ZSO for 10 years under the same agreement”.

“I will be completely open, I don’t really care – this is the shame of Quinta, what is happening,” said Vučić.

He says that everyone in the west has already supported the elections on Sunday in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and “that they will still tell us that the Serbs are to blame”.

See also  US: Biden cancels defense-funded border wall projects with Mexico

(RTS)

You may also like

New Leaks: “Ukraine Planned Attacks on Russian Troops...

Council of Ministers contests the regional budget, stop...

In Slovenia, a new subvariant omicron | Info

Nikolija regrets plastic surgery | Entertainment

Play off mission for Meta Catania, Etna receives...

«Slaughtered with a diving knife for no reason»-...

A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

There is a discrepancy between Macron and Biden’s...

this is how “the Brazilian”, suspected of the...

Francesco Mancuso appointed regional secretary

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy