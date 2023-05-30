Vučić summons the ambassadors of the United States, the United Kingdom and other five countries and the head of the EU delegation to hold talks on the situation in Kosovo

At 8 o’clock on May 30, Serbian President Vucic summoned the ambassadors of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, as well as the head of the European Union delegation, to hold talks on the tense situation in Kosovo. Serbian Defense Minister Vucevic and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mojsilovic also attended the meeting.

On the 29th, NATO troops in Kosovo used tear gas and concussion bombs to drive away the Serbian protesters in front of the government building in Zvecan in northern Kosovo, and clashes broke out between the two sides. Vucic said that the conflict resulted in 52 Serbs being injured and hospitalized, and another 41 soldiers stationed in Kosovo were injured. in,More than 20 Hungarian soldiers were injured in the incident, seven of whom were in serious but stable condition, Hungarian Defense Minister Christoph Sarai Bobrovnitski said on the social platform Facebook.

Vucic accused the Kosovo authorities of being the creators and promoters of tension.

(Source: CCTV News/Editor: Luo Yu)