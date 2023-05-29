Vučić’s meeting with the ambassadors of China and Russia on the conflicts in Kosovo | Info

On Tuesday, May 30, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will have meetings with the ambassadors of Russia and China regarding the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija.

Izvor: tv/pink/screenshot

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will have meetings on Tuesday, May 30 with ambassadors of China and Russia regarding the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija, he learns “Courier“. The topic of discussion will be today’s clashes between Serbs and members of KFOR in front of the buildings of the municipalities of Zubin Potok, Zvečan and Leposavić.

To remind you, today there was an escalation of the conflict between Serbs and members of KFOR. More than 50 Serbs were injured, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić then made an extraordinary address to the public.

After that, he had two important conversations with Giuseppe Borella, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security and Vice-President of the Council of Ministers, and Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italye. He informed them about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, and then he will go to the administrative line where the Serbian Army is currently located.

See photos of the conflict between Serbs and members of KFOR

(MONDO/Kurir)