After Aleksandar Vučić’s day-long negotiations with Aljbin Kurti and Jozep Borelj, he addressed the public.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the media on Saturday evening after the marathon meeting held in Ohrid. This is a new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at the highest political level, the focus of which is the European agreement for the so-called Kosovo, which was chaired by the head of European diplomacy, Jozep Borelj.

“We have reached some sort of agreement, but this will not be all. It is important to say that these few points that we have agreed on – they will become part of the negotiation framework for both sides. The European Council will make a decision to make it part of the negotiation agreement. One of the key points is that the European Council will be on the road which is long and serious, nothing ends tonight, they will assess how much who has done from the implementation plan which will have to be expanded.

In it, apart from the important point that it will be that we have taken note that the EU will put it as part of the negotiation framework and that it will be valued independently for both sides, it is also of great importance that as the formation of the ZSO is a priority obligation. And I have to say that I am satisfied with that. It is still being talked about missing persons, donor conferences, and the implementation plan will have to be upgraded. I know that the Albanian side will say that I didn’t sign anything, and we both made it clear what our red lines were, and I think that we made a good move in a constructive atmosphere and that we will continue to work. Be patient, this was not D-Day,” said the President of Serbia.

“I will present each point tomorrow, from Monday I will be ready to receive parliament representatives for consultations in the months ahead, it is not an easy task. I believe that the Pristina side will immediately fulfill the formation of the ZSO, if we want to persevere on the EU path, our progress will also be appreciated by how ready we are to implement the agreed “, stated Vučić.

Donor conference

“We have to form a commission that will be chaired by the EU, there is a deadline when something is finished, that is the donor conference in five months. I will not bother Kurti, he asked for it to be included in the document, I asked for it to be included so that everything it must be in accordance with the Constitution of Serbia. We do not have many obligations in this part, I will not mislead anyone, when we meet next time, then we will talk about our obligations. This is a difficult process, it is important to me that I said what our red lines,” answered Vučić to a journalist’s question.

