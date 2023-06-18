Vuk Drašković on Vojislav Šešelj | Info

The writer and president of SPO admitted that he did it without knowing what would happen later.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Writer and SPO leader Vuk Drašković said in a recent interview that he and Ivan Stambolić deserve some curse because they are responsible for launching Slobodan Milošević.

“After the year 2000, it is over the people through the media, the speech of people who consider themselves to be the national elite, newspaper commentators, politicians – they all performed a kind of lobotomy on the people as if those nineties were three thousand years ago. And they promoted a reality that was not that’s how it is claimed that Slobodan Milosevic defeated NATO, that NATO bombed Serbia without any reason. Simply one morning Bill Clinton had a migraine, he didn’t know what to do and decided to relax a little and said let’s bomb those damned Serbs. So, Milošević won, resolution 1244 firmly guaranteed Serbia’s sovereignty over Kosovo, and Russia is the one that, along with China, protects that sovereignty in the UN Security Council. If you conduct a survey in Serbia, a large number of young people who do not remember the nineties believe that this is true. The greatest task is to heal Serbia from these Milošević victories, because they are the greatest defeats and the greatest shame for the Serbian state and the Serbian people.“, said Drašković in an interview for Pristina’s Nacionale.

He emphasizes that it is necessary to heal the people with the truth. “Not only the truth about what happened in Kosovo, but also about what happened in the 1990s, who killed Yugoslavia, how that great country was killed, how it was possible to commit such terrible crimes,” said Drašković.

Then he recalled one of his many meetings with Ivan Stambolic. “Ivan Stambolić and I often walked together. It was 1993. Wars are still going on in the former Yugoslavia. Once we stopped by Ivan’s place for coffee. We talked about tragedies, accidents, war and crimes. And then I told him – Ivan, we both deserve a curse. He started and told me that he did not understand why. That’s why, I told him, you launched Slobodan Milošević, and I launched Vojislav Šešelj. Even before the wars of the nineties, I helped Seselj when he came out of prison in Zenica and came to Belgrade as a political dissident. I also baptized his son. All this without knowing then what would happen, that Yugoslavia would fall apart. When the war in Yugoslavia started, Seselj was the vice-president of SPO. It was in 1990. We had a debate, the topic of which was where to defend Knin. Šešelj said – Serbia is defending itself in Knin and that is why the SPO must support Milošević. I said that it is wrong and that Knin is being defended in Serbia. And because of that, the SPO must do everything to overthrow Milosevic from power and his regime that directs the war, the hatred that will destroy Yugoslavia,” said Drašković.

Drašković claims that everything actually started in Kosovo. “I was at Gazimestan on June 28, 1989 to hear Slobodan Milošević, but when I saw the atmosphere, that huge crowd, those banners. When I heard the ominous silence behind the ramparts of the Albanian houses, I was afraid and said – this is a dark day, I am afraid that throughout Yugoslavia we will have Kosovo. Then I left Gazimestan with my wife. I left Gazimestan before the rally started,” said Drašković.

According to him, in the end, an agreement will be reached when it comes to Kosovo. “I also think that Serbia will have to accept that Kosovo is an independent state. That’s the reality. And I dare to say that when reasonable people come to power in Belgrade, relations between Serbia and Kosovo will be better than between Kosovo and Albania,” said Drašković.

