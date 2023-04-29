Vuk Rašović helps Partizan | Sport

The former defender of the black and whites is today a coach far from Serbia, but he still takes care of Partizan.

Along with the events in the Euroleague, Partisan has a very important action in another field as well. The basketball club has been organizing the campaign “We have one Partizan” for some time now, the goal of which is to collect funds to pay off the tax debt, which amounts to about 7,000,000 euros. Among those who donated money there is fan favorite Aleksandar Mitrovićbut also a former player and coach of the football club!

Among the ten biggest donors to Partizan’s action the name of Vuk Rašović was found, a former football player who once worked as a coach in Humska. He is currently on the bench of Al Fejha from Saudi Arabia and there he trains Serbian players Vladimir Stojković and Milan Pavkov, and the black and white colors are still very close to his heart despite the difference in kilometers. Rašović decided to pay 10,000 euros to an account intended to level the tax debt, so it can be said that he surpassed Mitra who donated 6,000 pounds the day before.

By the way, Rašović is a child of Partizan and went through the junior categories of the team from Humska before he got the chance to make his debut in the 1992/93 season. Engagements in Rad and Slavia from Sofia followed, then four more years in Humska, then playing for Krila Sovetov and Kansas City. As a coach he was assistant to Goran Stevanović and Aleksandar Stanojevićwhile during 2013 he led Partizan independently.

