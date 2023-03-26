Serbia coach Dragan Stojković Pixi in Podgorica spoke in particular about Savićević, whom he “thought” was Dejan.

“I saw it says ‘Savicević’ and thought it was Dejo. I was scared!“, joked during the announcement of the match Montenegro – Serbia, the head coach of the “Orlov” Dragan Stojković Piksi. That, the most difficult surname of Montenegrin football in the national team, is the central midfielder Vukan Savićević (29), a former student and first team member of Crvena zvezda, as well as a former cadet and youth player. representative of Serbia.

However, although it would be romantic if they were related, Dejan and Vukan Savićević have no family ties, so even at the beginning of his career in Zvezda, Vukan emphasized that no one in his immediate family was involved in football. During that time, Dejo, as president of the Football Association of Montenegro, followed the football development of his surname and in 2015 announced that he would give him a passport and return him to the local youth national team, because Vukan also played for the youth selections of Montenegro.

“Vukan played with his old passport for Montenegro. When it expired, he had to make a choice. His father is from Nikšić, because of living in Belgrade they chose a Serbian passport, but he is interesting to us as a player. We are thinking about Vukan as a national team player Montenegro in the future, we’ll see what happens”Savićević said then.

In the meantime, Vukan was not able to fight for a role and minutes in Zvezda, so in 2016 he left the red-white team after 51 games and moved to Slovan Bratislava, where he got a bigger space and in three years fought for a bigger role. played 112 games, scored 12 goals and set up nine. He left Slovakia in January 2019 for Vistula from Krakow, then after a year and a half he went to Samsunspor in Turkey, and since last August he has been a player for Giresun.

In that team, Savićević is constantly on the field this season, in the position of central or offensive midfielder, and he played an important role in the victory of Montenegro against Bulgaria on Friday. Vukan played the entire game for the Falcons, forming the central part of the midfield with former Partizan player Aleksandar Šćekić and Marko Bakić. Judging by what he provided in Razgrad, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was on the pitch against Serbia on Monday evening as well.

Savićević made his debut in the “A” jersey of the Montenegrin national team in 2017 against Iran, and so far he has made six appearances. Will he play against the Eagles for the seventh time on Monday?

