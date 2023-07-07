Vukanović filed a report against Stanivuković | Info

The leader of the List for Justice and Order, Nebojša Vukanović, said today that he filed a criminal complaint against Banja Luka Mayor Draško Stanivuković for, as he stated, abuse of official position, hiding the official seal and handing over land in Banja Luka to tycoons.

Source: Sanja Babić/Srna

At the press conference in Trebinje, Vukanović also requested the impeachment of Stanivuković in a referendum or his resignation, and that his, as he said, harmful decisions be repealed.

“By not announcing the decision of the Banjaluka City Assembly on the indebtedness of five million KM for “Akvana”, the company “Novoteks” started to enforce the debt owed by “Akvana” with an attractive piece of land whose value is estimated at 25 to 30 million KM in the center of Banjaluka. , stated Vukanović.

Vukanović says yes he despises every moment he spent with Stanivukovićwho is also a PDP official, supported him as an opposition member because he destroyed the opposition.

“We are witnessing the children’s games and performances of the illusionist and magician Draško from Banja Luka, the lack of Stanivuković, who is playing with Banja Luka, causing damage to the city”, said Vukanovic.

He announced that he will also file criminal charges against the President of the Banjaluk City Assembly, Ljuba Ninković.

We remind you that this is the second criminal complaint filed by Vukanović against Stanivuković “for abuse of position and influence”.

(Srna/WORLD)

