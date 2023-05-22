Vulnerable, review of Geneviève Castrée’s comic (2023)

The last three pages of “Vulnerable” They manage to form a devastating ending full, however, of hope. Those last three pages situate Goglu, the protagonist of this extremely harsh coming-of-age, between the world she leaves behind, a chaotic childhood marked by the neglect of her parents, and an unknown future for which she feels prepared because at less retains all teeth. Her author, Geneviève Castrée, was a self-taught artist from the Montreal underground scene who channeled her creative whirlwind through comics and music. She died of pancreatic cancer in 2016, at the age of 35. Knowing this information seems important to me when facing her work, whether graphic or musical, to understand all that potential that death took away too soon.

It is not difficult to imagine that one of Castrée’s influences was the great Julie Doucet, an indisputable reference to autobiographical comics whose long and irreverent shadow has influenced a large number of authors, who have found in her work an inspiration to be able to exorcise one or another. devil. “Vulnerable” It is, from my point of view, a story of personal empowerment that flees from self-pity and drama. In an attempt to come to terms with her past and understand her present, Castrée puts on paper impressions of childhood and adolescence, periods of her life conditioned by her, above all, by the complicated relationship of her with her mother. To do this, he uses a free flow, and somewhat anarchic, in which memories follow one another without the chronological arrangement having excessive importance, maintaining a pure and simple coherence and thus generating a fluid story in which memory, far from being a stamp fixed in time, it is alive. Castrée does not speak from her present as an adult, she speaks from her past, and for a moment she is (and we are) that girl who does not quite understand why her father comes and goes, until she becomes an absent figure, and she is also that adolescent marginal and confused, cornered by mental problems, who flirts with drugs and who finally finds a way of escape and salvation in artistic creation. See also London, Boris Johnson quotes Jesus to call for vaccination: "Love your neighbor as yourself"

Castrée’s naive style undoubtedly helps to situate us within that flow of memories, establishing a deep contrast between what he explains and the naive and humble delicacy of his drawing. And at this point it is inevitable to mention, on the one hand, the folk art of the Canadian Maud Lewis and the work of Henri Rousseau, which I have often thought of while reading this graphic novel; and, on the other, in the excellent lettering work that Juanjo el Rápido has done for the Astiberri edition, a detail that we cannot ignore, not only because it shows us the care that the Basque publisher puts into his editorial work , but because the work of Juanjo, and that of Rubén Lardín in charge of the translation, enrich the work of this unique artist who shone briefly but intensely.

