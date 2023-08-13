W. A Story, Book Review by Steve Sem-Sandberg (2023)

Although it may seem like a childish and even futile search, philosophers, writers and thinkers of all ages have dedicated time and effort to find the origin of evil. What are the motives that push a human being to kill? Where does this bloodlust come from? Steve Sem-Sandberg recovers the story of Johann Christian Woyzeck to, once again, delve into his mind and generate musings about his psychological state when he stabbed to death Johanna Woost, his wife in real life, but only a lover in this novelization. Sem-Sandberg is not the first to show a macabre fascination for the Woyzeck case, with Georg Büchner’s play of the same name being the inaugurator of contemporary theatre.

With echoes of Dostoevsky in “Crime and Punishment” we trace a somewhat tortuous path through the life of Woyzeck. The defendant offers his story during the examinations with counselor Clarus, assigned to his judicial process to clarify “If he has acted in a state of temporary obfuscation of the senses or if he has committed the crime with the cold blood that only characterizes every creature deprived of Christian morality.” We see him as an apprentice to a wig designer, an assistant to a Jewish student, and a foot soldier in more than one army. His experience in war is what occupies a good part of the book, or so it seems to the reader, since the endless days of hunger and exhaustion sometimes lead to endless pages empty of content. Although perhaps it is a metaphor.

In terms of style and format, I’m Sandberg He has opted for an unnecessary eclecticism that in some cases makes reading difficult, mixing dialogues formatted as a theatrical text with interventions by characters without any indication, fragments of the reports of the counselor Clarus, and reflections on demons or love that is unknown. where they come from However, the author manages to generate a certain tenderness for his tortured and helpless character, who seems to come from a different world and does not understand the cruelty that surrounds him, and who desperately loves the Apple of his Eyes, the daughter of a prostitute who we do not finish discerning if he really believes it is his or he just wishes it were.

In any case, if we expected that I’m Sandberg gives us the answer to the question of why Woyzeck killed Johanna Woost, we will close the book disappointed. The construction of the character seems to be aimed at a redemption that never comes, and perhaps better that way, because reducing the unforgivable act to reasons of mental health would only result in a utopianization of the evil inherent in some human beings.

