Home » Wages of highly educated graduates in Thailand are not increasing but falling? – Thailand China Net
World

Wages of highly educated graduates in Thailand are not increasing but falling? – Thailand China Net

by admin
Wages of highly educated graduates in Thailand are not increasing but falling? – Thailand China Net

[Newspaper, June 26]Has the salary of highly educated talents in Thailand really shrunk? According to a latest report released by the Bank of Thailand, the entry salaries of those with a bachelor’s degree or above showed a downward trend compared with the previous quarter. Among them, the average salary of a doctoral degree is 48,000 baht, a year-on-year decrease of nearly 1,500 baht.

The national parity wage standard released by the Bank of Thailand found that the median was 15,416.29 baht, up 524 baht from the same period last year. If subdivided by education level, the minimum monthly income starts from 8,800 baht, and the education is semi-literate, the highest is a doctorate, and the average salary is 48,394 baht.

In other words, if you join the ranks of Ph.D., your income is in a bad situation, and the salary level has shrunk by nearly 1,500 baht compared with the previous quarter. The average salary of undergraduates is 23,554 baht, a year-on-year increase of 215 baht; the average salary of a master’s degree is around 40,000 baht, a year-on-year increase of 1,453 baht.

If you choose a vocational high school, the average salary of its graduates is higher than the national average. The annual salary increase is also slightly higher than that of other highly educated graduates.

***All original manuscripts of “China.com Thailand” and “China Daily” new media must be fully signed, otherwise they will be investigated to the end. (Contact reprint, please add WeChat account for business cooperation: thaizhonghua)***

Previous article17 companies from Thailand are shortlisted for the Forbes Global 2000 list

See also  In the USA the 74th shooting since the beginning of the year: children and young people injured in Georgia

statement! All original manuscripts of “China.com Thailand” and “China Daily” new media must be fully signed, otherwise they will be investigated to the end. (Contact reprint, please add WeChat account for business cooperation: thaizhonghua)

You may also like

Vicente Navarro publishes “Al olvido” and a clip...

For Anthropology, decolonizing knowledge means supporting the academic...

Alternative for Germany wins local government for the...

Euthanasia of pigs in Semberija due to African...

Bundesbank in the red, the capital increase hypothesis...

Putin speaks to the nation and issues Wagner-like...

Putin, the unusual tremors in the night summit

Japan National Tourism Administration: The number of tourists...

Željko Mitrović on the new reality show |...

John Goodenough, the creator of lithium ion batteries,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy