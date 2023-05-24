Waging the “War on Trash” and Fighting Plastic Pollution ~ A Green Future

The issue of poor management of plastic waste has become a headline issue since the end of the 19th century. The use of plastics and the disposal of their debris in nature can have harmful effects on land and waterways by affecting wildlife and their habitat.

The DRC is one of the major consumers of plastic products and has experienced a massive importation of these materials in recent years, leading to excessive consumption of them at household level and by extension of the entire population.

Nowadays, the supply being abundant and quite competitive, plastic packaging is gradually and dangerously replacing plant-based bottling (weaving objects such as baskets, etc.) at a staggering speed. A simple purchase of a few hundred francs entitles you to one or more packaging. Condiments, food, drink and sundries, liquid and solid, everything is packed in plastic bags. This produces a lot of non-biodegradable plastic waste. The latter then spread in our environment, in defiance of all the consequences that this implies. This practice linked to the change in behavior of populations constitutes a time bomb whose harmful effects on human, animal and even environmental health have often been ignored by the underinformed population.

The management of plastic waste in the DRC is dependent on that of solid waste in general. This solid waste management remains, these days, limited to a few attempts to set up in the main cities, integrated systems for the collection, treatment and recovery of household waste. These worrying findings urge us to act urgently.

This is how an international study published in September 2020 in the journal Science by a team of international researchers estimates that between 24 to 35 million tonnes of plastic waste enter the aquatic environment each year. Moreover, according to a report by theHIM, every year, of the more than 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste produced, 33% is not properly treated in regulated centers. Every minute, the equivalent of a garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into the ocean.

But pollution and chemicals are poisoning our water, air and soil.

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development

Following situations such as the above, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development commits to working for energy efficiency (SDGs 7 & 13), the incorporation of durable solutions (SDGs 9 & 12), the zero waste (SDGs 14 & 15) and the reduction of plastics (SDG 9 & 12).

Six of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations presents this theme on September 25, 2015, where 193 countries have committed to working together to achieve them by 2030.

We cannot close this article without listing some consequences of pollution.

Damage to marine life

Marine biodiversity is one of the most immediate victims of plastic pollution. By suffocation, entanglement or injuries of all kinds related to floating debris, more than 1.5 million marine animals perish each year.

A risk to human health

Studies have shown the presence of microplastics in drinking water samples taken around the world. Microparticles that also find their way onto our plates through the animals we eat or the chemicals used in the manufacture of our packaging.

Worsening global warming

Made mainly from fossil fuels, plastic could represent around 20% of oil consumption by 2050. Its production and transport emit large quantities of greenhouse gases, as does its end of life, which whether incineration or degradation in open landfills.

Soil pollution

Plastic left in landfills, subject to the vagaries of the weather, interacts with water and lets its chemicals seep into the subsoil. Eventually, a possibility of aggravation of soil pollution and a deterioration in the quality of drinking water.

Aiding the proliferation of invasive species

Microscopic hotbeds of viruses, microalgae and non-native bacteria grow on the surface of fragments floating in the oceans. Transported over long distances to new ecosystems, they can be particularly harmful to the environments they invade.

Economic consequences

The cost of plastic pollution worldwide is estimated at 13 billion euros annually. This corresponds to the reduction in ecosystem services provided by the sea, the cost of clean-ups but also the impact on tourism, fishing and aquaculture.

This prompted António Guterres on the first International Zero Waste Day to brutally recall a fundamental truth by saying: “Humanity is treating our planet like a dump…Let’s stop trashing our only habitat and declare war on waste.”

Actions

To achieve this, through the excellent initiative of Plastic Patrol and the UN General Secretariat, the following actions must be taken by stakeholders to participate in the fight against plastic pollution:

Those who produce waste must design products that use fewer resources and materials, while managing waste throughout production cycles and extending the life of the items they sell.

We need to invest heavily in modern waste management systems and policies encouraging people to reuse and recycle everything from plastic bottles to aging electronics.

Oblige companies to pay the full net costs of managing packaging waste, including the collection, recycling, disposal and cleaning of litter.

As consumers, we need to consider the origin and impact of the goods and products we buy and reuse and recycle what we can, as much as possible.

“It is time to clean up our world and move towards zero waste circular economies, both for people and for the planet. » Antonio Guterres

