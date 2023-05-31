Wagner again bypasses the Russian Defense: the exchange of prisoners with Kiev is the last slap by Prigozhin to Minister Shoigu

The Ukrainian and Russian militaries have held regular prisoner exchanges since the Russia has launched its full-scale invasion ofUkraine on February 24, 2022: however, what happened on the eve of orthodox Easterwhich this year fell on April 16, appeared quite immediately unusual to deserve to be interpreted. The most powerful group of Russian mercenaries, PMC Wagnerreturned a hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war to Kiev in the context of an exchange on the occasion of the Christian holiday. As if he were asking his cutthroats to exercise evangelical piety, Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video posted on Telegram he demanded to treat the general’s fighters with all respect Valery Zaluzhny caught at Bakhmut: they should have been provided with clothes, fed, quenched and treated if injured. A video of the ex was then shown “Putin’s cook” who told a group of prisoners that they would be returned to the Ukrainian forces to celebrate the holiday at their home. One mercenary was even heard to say to prisoners, “I hope you don’t fall into our hands again!” before they were loaded onto a truck along with some bottles of water. A decision, that of Prigozhin, taken in total autonomy, bypassing (again) the Russian Defense Ministry.

After a week and Prigozhin himself has again changed his tune by inciting his men, who were fighting the fierce battle of Bakhmut, to kill the Ukrainian soldiers and take no more prisoners. Evidently, however, it was not only an order to the subordinates, but above all a message to Kiev: if it is true, as claimed by the president’s advisers Volodymir Zelensky, that “the lives of our people are of the highest value” and “the goal is to bring back all the remaining prisoners of war”, then it was still necessary to deal with enemy number one. And the negotiation has paid off, since Kiev and PMC Wagner exchanged two other groups of about a hundred prisoners each, soldiers and officers, before last weekend. They did so without hiding any details of the operation, showing videos and interviews.

It is not an everyday occurrence that a government like the Ukrainian one, which enjoys the full support of Western countries, directly negotiates a prisoner exchange with a private commercial company that runs a paramilitary group which also operates in a sector officially prohibited by Russian law and which until recently was referred to as the “private army” of Vladimir Putin. If, as is to be believed, Kiev did it with the consent of Washington and allies, then the second fact we witnessed is even more unusual: PMC Wagner negotiated in favor of the troops of the Ministry of Defense without, as one can guess from the whole story, acting as an intermediary between Kiev and Moscama acting firsthand and openly. Least of all he did it at the request of Shoigu e Gerasimov. Also unusual is that it was completed within days of a smooth Ukrainian withdrawal from Bakhmut’s theatre, with Wagner’s troops about to hand over control of the ruined city to Defense Ministry troops, just as the flanks of Bakhmut have largely fallen under Ukrainian control.

After the multiplication of rumors, from January onwards, on the existence of a “diplomatic channel” opened between Kiev and Prigozhin, it seems confirmed that the two sides, despite fiercely fighting each other, spoke to each other for a long time and almost certainly without recourse to intermediaries: the article in the Washington Post of mid-May on contacts, during the winter, between Prigozhin himself and Kiev for an exchange between Bakhmut’s capture and data on positions of the Russian troopsfrom this point of view, seems to anticipate the near future rather than tell the distant past.

Just as recent claims by Kiev intelligence that the Ukrainians are hunting down PMC founder Wagner to kill him seem more likely to appease President Zelensky than signal a near future. excellent murder. Definitely, it suits Kiev that the ex Putin’s cook witnesses, without participating, the next clashes between the Ukrainians and the troops of the Ministry of Defense: he was the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanovad to assert that Prigozhin is ready to go to showdown with Russian military leaders and that “military tribunals” await those who lose. Though he failed to seize Bakhmut quickly, Prigozhin’s influence over the Kremlin it has not diminished: after all, again according to Budanov, it plays in Prigozhin’s favor that he was not behind the plan to attack Ukraine. Moreover, by his own admission when the battle was over, he sacrificed the best trained troops of the military to Bakhmut Russian Federation for what was a useless goal, while Kiev, held under pressure only in the remote location of the Donbass, prepared – in his own words – one of the strongest armies in the world. Who knows if one day it will be discovered how much Budanov and Prigozhin really talked to each other and how much these talks influenced the military events of May 2023.