Wagner against Moscow, Gianandrea Gaiani: “Civil war? More plausible that Prigozhin is still looking for an agreement”

The Wagner already speaks of civil war, but given the balance of forces in the field the hypothesis of a march on Mosca of the militiamen of Yevgeny Prigozhin doesn’t seem the most likely. “Nor can it be taken for granted that all the men of the former “Putin’s chef” will be faithful to him at all costs, that they are ready for war against compatriots they have had at their side in the battles of Donbass”, he reasons Gianandrea Gaianiformer war correspondent and now director of the specialized magazine Defense analysis. Which considers the hypothesis of one more plausible negotiation still ongoing between the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin himself “who has limited military possibilities”. “If Wagner is an element of destabilization in Russia and on the Ukrainian front, in scenarios such as Africa it is an instrument that expresses Moscow’s policy and the Kremlin must take this into account”. According to the Russian site Vazhnye Historytaken from Ukrainska Pravdaan agreement would have been attempted yesterday, but Wagner’s leader would have refused the request of retract the statements against the Russian military leaders saying that “his messages were the work of hackers who had falsified his voice”.

Gaiani, pWhy did Prigozhin move now?

At the origin of all this is the law which requires private militias and related companies to sign a contract with the defense by July 1, which effectively puts these groups under the control of the ministry. Not intending to sign, my guess is that Prigozhin hoped, especially after the victory at Bakhmut, that Putin would continue to grant Wagner the exclusive autonomy he has enjoyed in recent years, as has been the case in Africa where the militia has managed Russian penetration of the continent without even a Russian law allowing the establishment and use of private military companies. This was not the case and when he realized that if he doesn’t sign, the company will be dissolved, he had this reaction.

What forces are there and how real is the threat to march on Moscow?

Prigozhin says he has 25,000 men, which is credible. But not everyone is truly willing to follow him and Putin’s own appeal to the militiamen could have effects. It will be interesting to see if in the next few hours Prigozhin will appoint adepts among his followers and what the real response of the militiamen will be, because it is not obvious that everyone is ready to fight against other Russian soldiers. In any case, according to the forces at his disposal, Prigozhin’s only hope is that a part of the Russian armed forces will side with him, but I consider it very unlikely. So much so that for Moscow it seems to me to be a problem of internal security. In short, given the limited military possibilities, I think that Prigožin is currently negotiating with the Kremlin and that the solution of the agreement is the only viable one.

Is it also convenient for Moscow?

The risk for Moscow is that Wagner’s collapse could paralyze the same militia in other international scenarios where it is an instrument of the Russian military presence and politics. The revolt of a contractor who works exclusively for Moscow and for friendly governments is tantamount to betraying the nation and Prigozhin has repeatedly said “we are not traitors but patriots”, that he wants to clean up the Ministry of Defense and then go back to fighting. The best solution could be the replacement of Prigozhin, to give continuity to Wagner’s activities as an instrument of the Kremlin. And since it doesn’t even mean that he can trust all of his men, it could be just one of them to replace Prigozhin.

Can the western coalition alongside Kiev supply Prigozhin with weapons be ruled out?

Barring denials and twists, Prigozhin continues to declare himself a patriot. But in any case, given that he has penetrated into Russian territory by withdrawing further from the rear of the Donbass, it is impossible for there to be a Ukrainian or even NATO penetration to supply him. It would be a very serious violation and in any case a very difficult operation from a military and logistical point of view. At this moment it is better to stay away from the Russian borders given the internal situation, because a spark could set everything off.

Is looking at Putin’s internal woes with relief a mistake?

After three weeks of unsuccessful Ukrainian counter-offensive, this operation which sees Wagner’s forces take over the commands of operations in Ukraine, which are all in Rostov, risks favoring the very Ukrainians who, not by chance, launched new attacks this morning. But beware of rejoicing at a potential destabilization of the Russian government. Military anarchy, a coup d’état, anything that destabilizes Russia from within is a far greater threat to the whole world than ten years of war in Ukraine. It is a country that has 6,500 nuclear warheads, 1,500 of which are ready for use. The thought that there may be military commanders capable of taking control of just one of these weapons, even if only for the hours necessary to stabilize the situation, is something we must be very afraid of. Medvedev’s support for Putin and the Chechen leader Kadyrov himself tell us that at the moment the alternatives are not to be considered an easy way out.