German Chancellor Schulz called on so-called “capable allies” on the 17th to speed up the dispatch of tanks to Ukraine, while Britain announced its frustrated position in supplying Ukraine with certain weapons it requested.

The developments came as Russia continued to mobilize its forces to take control of strategically important Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, while the commander of the pro-Moscow Wagner military bloc declared control of a town north of the city.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Schulz called on countries capable of sending combat tanks to Ukraine to “act now” and stressed that military support for Ukraine “must continue.”

Schultz emphasized the need to proceed with caution, “Do not make any hasty decisions on weapons supply, and we will continue to take appropriate decisions.”

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called for “speeding up” efforts to support Ukraine, emphasizing that “there is no alternative to Ukraine’s victory.”

“We need speed. Speed ​​to reach an agreement, speed to resupply to strengthen combat capabilities, speed to make decisions to limit Russian capabilities…,” Zelensky said in a video address at the opening of the same conference.

“Disappointing” manifesto

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on the same day, “There is still a long way to go to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, and training Ukrainian pilots is a long-term post-war measure.” This declaration disappointed Kiev.

Ukraine has been asking its allies to send it modern fighter jets, especially American F-16s, to replace its aging Soviet Migs and Sukhois.

Germany has ruled this possibility out. The United States and France have said they have not ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but the two countries have so far not announced any moves in this area.

Swedish Prime Minister Kristenson is not opposed to sending fighter jets, but has lowered the expected ceiling and said the issue is not currently on Stockholm’s agenda.

Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, said it would not take such a decision alone, and NATO needed to act collectively.

Israel will keep its promise

In this context, Israel’s “New News” reported that Israel will fulfill its commitment to provide Kiev with a missile early warning system.

The media pointed out that Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen agreed with Zelensky during his visit to Kiev on the 16th, preparing to work together on the international stage to oppose Iran and propose new economic sanctions against Iran.

The media reported that Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine could provide some help in this regard, and suggested that Ukraine already has the ability to intercept and shoot down Iranian drones that Russian forces use to bomb Ukrainian cities.

In Kiev, Cohen stressed the integrity of Ukrainian land and noted that Israel would support Ukraine’s peace initiative at the United Nations, according to the media report.

Battle of Bachmut

The developments come as Russia continues to mobilize its forces to take control of the strategic city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Sergey Chervaty, spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern Military District, said Russian troops were still building up forces on various fronts in the city.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Donetsk governor reported five people were killed and 10 others wounded in a Russian missile attack targeting a residential area in Bakhmut. It should be noted that Bakhmut is at the center of the current battle in eastern Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian army also confirmed that its forces repelled as many as 14 attempts by Russia to advance in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine.

On the other hand, Yevgeny Prigozin, the commander of the Russian Wagner Group, confirmed on the same day that his forces took control of the Ukrainian town of Paraskovievka located in the north of Bakhmut, which Bakhmut witnessed The longest fighting in the Donbas region in a year.

According to Prigozin’s media office, Prigozin announced that “despite the blocked access to ammunition, despite heavy losses and bloody fighting, our personnel have taken full control of the town of Paraskovievka. “

For more than six months, the Wagner Group and Russian forces have been trying to take control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut, but due to the protracted fighting over the city, it also comes with Great symbolism.

The town of Paraskovievka is located at the northern entrance to Bakhmut and on the main road connecting the city with Siversk.

Fighting continues on other fronts

In Kharkiv, Al Jazeera correspondents reported that the city was hit by a series of missile attacks, while sirens blared in the area.

The mayor of the city announced that five S-300 missiles hit two local neighborhoods and caused casualties.

The head of the Kharkov military department confirmed that local forces are ready to repel any attempt by Russian troops to attack the area.

The Ukrainian General Staff also spoke about operations to repel Russian attacks in different areas of Lugansk, Donetsk and Kherson.

Another team of Iranian trainers arrived in Luhansk recently to train Russian troops in the use of unmanned aerial combat systems, the staff said.

In the southern region, the mayor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvogayev said that air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones around the Balaklava power station, while none Regardless of any damage, he also noted that work at the power station is still going on as usual.