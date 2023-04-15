Moscow: Wagner conquers new neighborhoods in Bakhmut
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Wagner shock troops captured two neighborhoods on the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut (Artyomovsk in Russian). This was reported by Russian state news agencies. Heavy fighting has also been going on in the vicinity of the Donetsk city which has been the scene of bloody clashes for months. According to the ministry’s statement, “Ukrainian troops remaining in Bakhmut are destroying infrastructure and residential blocks as they withdraw.”
Kiev: Russian army fires on police using drones
In Kherson and Beryslav the Russian army attacked the police using drones and some officers were reportedly injured. This was stated by the Kherson region police, quoted by Ukrinform. In the city of Kherson, a police car was attacked by a drone, two police officers were injured and their car was damaged. The same happened in Beryslav, where a policeman was injured and two cars came under fire from the Russians. Also in Beryslav, Moscow forces also hit 47 residential buildings which were damaged. The city and surrounding villages were left without electricity.
Two powerful explosions in Mariupol
Two powerful explosions were heard in Mariupol, which is occupied by the Russian army, according to adviser to the city’s exiled mayor Petr Andryushchenko. “There have just been two powerful explosions in Mariupol,” wrote Andryushchenko without giving further details on his Telegram channel, quoted by Ukrainian media.
Italian ambassador in Kiev: “A just peace is needed to end the war”
“A just peace is needed to end the war in Ukraine but, for this, time is still needed”. This was stated by the Italian ambassador in Kiev Pier Francesco Zazo at the end of his visit to the Benevento area, speaking to the citizens of Castelvenere. Zazo was received by the mayor of Castelvenere Alessandro Di Santo with the entire city council, and by the prefect of Benevento Carlo Torlontano. In his speech, also answering questions from the students of the hotel management institute and Ukrainian citizens welcomed in Castelvenere, he illustrated the situation and “the strong desire that animates the Ukrainian people in defending their freedom”. The mayor, after the interventions of the President of the Province of Benevento Nino Lombardi and the Councilor for Agriculture of the Campania Region Nicola Caputo, gave Zazo a plaque from the Municipality «in memory of the historic day for Castelvenere which hosted such an authority prestigious, pride of Italy and of all the Samnite people».
Archbishop of Kiev: “Again we celebrate Easter amidst horrors”
“Again we celebrate Christ’s Passover in the unbelievable suffering due to the horrors of open warfare. Over the last year in every corner of Ukraine and in various countries of our settlements there have been so many traumas and pain, so many deported and wounded, captured and missing, so many mutilated!». This was underlined by the major archbishop of Kiev in his Easter message addressed to the faithful of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church who celebrate Easter tomorrow, according to the Julian calendar.
Farnesina: “Italy strongly condemns North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile”
«Italy strongly condemns the launch by North Korea of a long-range ballistic missile which took place on 13 April. This new missile launch constitutes a further, clear violation of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and represents a threat to international peace and security, as well as undermining the global non-proliferation regime”. .
Gb: russian online conscription sign long war in ukraine
“It is very likely that the creation of an electronic system for summoning the military is part of a long-term approach to providing personnel, given that Russia foresees a long conflict in Ukraine.” The intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense writes it in its daily report on Twitter, commenting on the new Russian law on electronic conscription. “The measures will take effect later this year, and do not specifically indicate any new wave of forced mobilisation.”
Berlin asks EU for sanctions against Russian nuclear industry
Germany has asked the EU Commission to introduce measures against the civilian nuclear industry in the next package of sanctions against Russia because, underlined Economy Minister Robert Habeck in an interview with the German news agency ‘Dpà, in day in which Berlin announces the shutdown of the last three nuclear power plants in the country, it is clear that Moscow is deliberately using energy dependencies to exert pressure. Russia is a supplier of uranium for fuel rods for power plants and stores radioactive waste on its territory. «We must be even more independent from Russia with the EU. We’ve already come a long way in several industries, including energy. Nuclear power is still open», he added, emphasizing how it is «unjustifiable, given the sensitivity of the technology». A transitional period will be necessary, “but the important thing is to start”.
The number of victims in Sloviansk rises to 9
The number of victims in Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine, where yesterday an apartment building was destroyed by Russian bombing has risen to nine, as reported by Suspilne. The body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble, while the search for four other people continues. According to the Sloviansk authorities, 21 civilians were injured.
Kiev: Russian attacks in Donetsk every half hour
In Donetsk, according to the latest report by the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian attacks are launched every half hour, heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut while there are no reports of attempts by Federation troops to advance on the outskirts of the city. The Ukrainian media reported it. The offensives in the last 24 hours have concentrated in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdivka and Marin. In this morning’s update, the Ukrainian military claims that 460 Russian servicemen lost their lives in battle yesterday, bringing the number of casualties among Federation troops to a total of more than 181,550 soldiers killed.
Isw: Prigozhin wants to exploit any Ukrainian success
Private Wagner militia founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is creating the conditions to exploit a possible Russian military failure if the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful. The US think tank Isw (Institute for the study of the war) writes it in its latest report, reporting a speech made yesterday by Prigozhin. Prigozhin said that “the upcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive is more likely to succeed than fail.” And he warned that a selfish Russian “deep state” (which he defines as “a community of state-friendly elites who operate independently of political leadership and have close ties and their own agenda”) is currently in crisis due to military failures. of the Federation in ensuring a quick victory. Prigozhin accused members of this deep state embedded in the Russian bureaucracy of deliberately sabotaging Russia’s success in the war as they seek to resume their privileged and comfortable lives. Then he said that these “internal enemies” of the Russian deep state will push the Kremlin to “make serious concessions”, which amount to “betraying Russian interests”, including the possibility of returning occupied Ukrainian territory to Ukraine.
Poland, “gradual” shipment of Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine
Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country would “gradually” transfer Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine, with Poland waiting for its air fleet to be refueled by NATO aircraft. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last month that Warsaw would only be able to send a limited number of fighter planes to Kiev. Duda also announced that the Armed Forces of Poland have held negotiations with Lockheed Martin to discuss the production of new equipment for the Polish military. Poland has so far supplied eight Mig-29s to Kiev and intends to send six more in the coming weeks.
Lula: “US stop encouraging war”
The United States must stop “encouraging war” in Ukraine and “start talking about peace”. This is what Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said during his state visit to Beijing. “The United States must stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union must start talking about peace,” Lula told reporters before leaving for the UAE.