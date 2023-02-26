Home World Wagner defector Andrey Medvedev arrested for brawl in Oslo
World

by admin
He punched the customer of a bar in the center of Oslo and immediately after one of the policemen who intervened to stop him. Yes, Andrey Medvedev, strikes again. Former commander of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, 26, had entered Norway on 13 January after a daring escape from Russia. And here he had immediately applied for asylum, promising to reveal details of the horrible crimes of which his former battalion is accused.

