Wagner fired an anti-aircraft missile at a Russian helicopter Info

The attempted coup in Russia shook the whole of Russia, but also the rest of the world, and a video of the “Wagner” attack on the Russian military helicopter “KA-52 Alligator” appeared on social networks.

The attempted coup in Russia ended on Saturday, June 23 in the evening when, after the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a truce was concluded between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Tensions calmed down, and a video of the “Wagner” attack on a Russian military helicopter KA-52 appeared on social networks.

The video shows the moment of the “Strela-10M PMC” air defense missile being launched by the “Wagner” at the Russian attack helicopter. The pilot managed to avoid the missiles with a maneuver, the missile flew past the helicopter at high speed.

Watch the footage of the battle between “Vagner” units and the Russian military helicopter “KA-52 Aligator” What is the Ka-52 Aligator combat helicopter?

“Alligator” weighs 7,700 kilograms. It was designed in the “Kamov” design bureau, and is produced by the “Progres” factory from Arsenyev in the east of Russia.

The maximum flying height is about 4,000 meters, while the speed of vertical ascent is ten meters per second. The “nose” of the helicopter has two radars with antennas on it – one for air targets and the other for ground targets. Thermal cameras for field reconnaissance day and night are located in two domes – one is under the cockpit and the other is under the nose of the helicopter.

The Ka-52 has the same guns as the Alligator’s predecessor, the Ka-50, and they are mounted on both wings. In order to maintain a maximum speed of 315 kilometers per hour, the armor and ammunition storage had to be reduced. What differentiates it from the competition, in terms of appearance and performance, are the counter-rotating propellers.

See photos of the Russian military helicopter “KA-52 Alligator”



They completely eliminate the need for a tail rotor, and bring great aerobatic capabilities. Another technical solution makes “Alligator” unique. It is the ejection seat “Zvezda” K-37, which functions by the fact that in case of emergency, before the rocket boosters in the seats are activated, the explosive charges will blow up the rotors by directed detonation, which will fly away to the side, thus enabling the pilot to safely jump out of the cockpit. after which the parachute opens.

The KA-52 is considered the best combat helicopter in the world. It flies at low altitudes, has an autopilot that notifies the pilots of nearby lower objects such as buildings or power lines. The production of “Alligators” began on a smaller scale in the mid-nineties of the last century, while serial production began in 2008. The Ka-50 family of helicopters had a “baptism of fire” in the Chechen war in 2001.

Russian helicopter Ka-52 Alligator Source: Youtube/Matsimus

