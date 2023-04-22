Wagner group delivers rockets to Sudan | Info

The notorious Russian group Wagner is playing a major role in another armed conflict, CNN writes.

The infamous Russian mercenary group Wagner supplies the Sudan Rapid Support Force (RSF) with missiles to help them fight that country’s army, Sudanese and regional diplomatic sources told CNN.

Sources said the surface-to-air missiles provided significant support to RSF paramilitary fighters and their leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagal, better known by the nickname Hemedti. who is fighting for power with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan – Sudan’s military ruler and head of the country’s armed forces.

On the border with Libya, where renegade General Khalifa Haftar, supported by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group, controls parts of the countrysatellite images support these claims as they show an unusual increase in activity at the mercenary group’s bases. A powerful group of Russian mercenaries has played a public and key role in Moscow’s military campaigns abroad – particularly in Ukraine – and has been repeatedly accused of crimes. In Africa, the notorious group has aided the Kremlin’s growing influence and appropriation of resources there.

Dagalo and Burhan fought for power through negotiations to restore civilian leadership in Sudan, and when those efforts failed, some of the country’s worst violence in decades erupted. Hundreds of people died in the fighting, millions of people were left without electricity, water and food.

Increased activity in bases

Satellite images analyzed by CNN and the open-source group All Eyes on Wagner, which analyzes intelligence and other open-source data, show flights of a Russian transport plane between two key Libyan air bases used by Haftar’s forces and used in the Russian-sanctioned battle groups.

Haftar supported the RSF, sources say, although he himself denies that he was on the side. But the increased activity of Wagner’s group in Haftar’s bases, combined with the claims of Sudanese and regional diplomatic sources, suggests that it is possible that the The Kremlin and the Libyan renegade general were preparing to support the RSF even before the eruption of violence in Sudan. The increased movement of the Ilyushin-76 transport plane began two days before the start of the conflict in Sudan on Saturday and continued until at least Wednesday, according to satellite images and a Dutch Twitter account specializing in open sources and aircraft tracking.

The plane, one of a class of aircraft known by the NATO designation Candid, took off from Haftar’s Khadim air base in Libya to the Syrian coastal city of Latakia – where Russia has a large airbase – on Thursday, April 13. The next day he flew from Latakia back to Khadim. The day after that, he flew again to another Haftar airbase in Jufra, Libya. He parked in a secluded place, which was very unusual for Gerjon. Clashes broke out that day.

The transport plane returned to Latakia on Tuesday, before flying back to the Libyan militia’s Khadim air base and then to Jufra, according to Geryon research. Russia fired surface-to-air missiles at Dagal militia positions in northwestern Sudan that day, according to regional and Sudanese sources. For years, Dagalo has benefited the most from Russian involvement in Sudan, as the main recipient of Russian weapons and training.

A July 2022 CNN investigation found deepening ties between Moscow and Sudan’s military leadershipwhich gave Russia access to the gold wealth of that East African country in exchange for military and political support. These relations took on a serious character after the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, when Russia began to look at African gold riches as a way to circumvent a series of Western sanctions.

Russian robbery of Sudanese gold

The invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the wave of sanctions that followed accelerated Russia’s gold rush in Sudan and further strengthened the military power, which led to the Wagner Group increasing its activities in the country.

A day before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Dagalo led a Sudanese delegation to Moscow to improve relations between the two countries. Burhan and the Sudanese army also previously had the support of the Kremlin because Burhan and Dagalo were allies before the fighting began. Together, they led the coups in 2019 and 2021. Both leaders were previously supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The two Middle Eastern powers have called for calm in the situation in Sudan, fearing wider regional consequences of the conflict.

However, foreign actors have already begun to intervene in the conflict. Egypt has a long-standing relationship with Burhan and privately supports him in his struggle for power, according to Sudanese and regional diplomatic sources. A group of Egyptian soldiers was captured by the RSF at a military airport in northern Sudan on the first day of fighting, and the soldiers were released a few days later.

In a statement to CNN, the RSF denied receiving aid from Russia and Libya. Neither Haftar nor the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, responded to CNN’s request for comment, reports this American network.

