Wagner Group Founder Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed in Plane Crash, Russian Authorities Investigate

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses condolences for the victims of the plane crash and acknowledges the presence of Wagner group employees on board. Putin also praises their contribution in the fight against the neo-Nazi regime and mentions that the Russian Investigative Committee is investigating the incident. He speaks highly of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner group, calling him a talented businessman who had made mistakes in life but achieved significant results. Putin reveals that Prigozhin had recently returned from a trip to Africa and had met with officials before the crash. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. The plane, an Embraer private aircraft, was carrying seven passengers and three crew members when it crashed in the Tver region. Video footage shows the plane descending with a missing wing. Eight bodies were found at the crash site, and the plane had reportedly burned upon impact. The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed. Russian authorities are conducting search operations to determine the cause of the crash.

