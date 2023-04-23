Wagner Group, Prigozhin’s latest threat: “We will take no more prisoners, we will kill everyone”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, ordered his mercenaries not to take prisoners of war. “We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Don’t take any more prisoners of war!”: These are the words he used in an audio on his Telegram channel, also taken from Kyiv Independent. The decision was allegedly made following an alleged conversation between two Ukrainian soldiers, circulated on the Telegram group of mercenaries, who discussed shooting a prisoner of war. At the moment, however, there is still no certainty whether the audio between the two soldiers is true or not. In recent days, two Russian mercenaries of the company had confessed to Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Russian human rights organization in Gulag.net, of killing over 20 Ukrainian children and teenagers in Bakhmut and Soledar on Prigozhin’s orders. But the latter then denied everything. Meanwhile, the founder of Wagner is looking for new recruits. After losing access to prisons to enlist prisoners in his militias, he launched a social media campaign offering 240,000 rubles (or 2,600 euros) a month plus bonuses to personnel, even without military experience, between the ages of 22 and 50.

