Wagner head Prigozhin announces control of military sites in Rostov: “We are in the army headquarters”

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin he claimed to have arrived in the early hours of this morning at the headquarters of the Russian army a Rostova key center for the Russian assault on Ukraine, and to have taken the control of military sitesincluding an airport. “We are inside the army headquarters, it is 07:30” (6.30 in Italia ndr), Prigozhin said in a video broadcast on Telegram, “the Rostov military sites are under surveillance, including the airport“, he adds, while men in uniform can be seen walking behind him.

