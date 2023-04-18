by palermolive.it – ​​11 minutes ago

In Ukraine Wagner’s assault units are gaining ground, and have captured two more areas of Bakhmut, Donbass. But in their advance, the Russian mercenaries have committed unspeakable atrocities. Including the killings in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Wagner militiamen confess to killing 20 children in cold blood in Ukraine appeared 11 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.